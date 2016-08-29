BRIEF-Nam Tai property announces strategic cooperation agreement with China Construction Bank
Aug 29 Nam Tai Property Inc
* Nam Tai Property Inc. announces strategic cooperation agreement with china construction bank corporation, Shenzhen branch
* Says China Construction Bank intends to finance company with a us $750 million revolving credit loan in next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Mylan to launch first generic to EpiPen auto-injector at a List Price of $300 per Two-Pack Carton
* To launch first generic to EpiPen auto injector at a list price of $300 per two-pack carton, a more than 50% discount to the brand product
BRIEF-Ovascience says it has finalized its commercial agreement with IVF Japan Group
* Says it has finalized its commercial agreement with IVF Japan Group
BRIEF-Russia's TMK sees U.S. unit EBITDA at $150 mln by 2020-2021
MOSCOW, Aug 29 Russia's TMK Vice President for Strategy Vladimir Shmatovich told reporters: