a year ago
August 29, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nextera Energy reaches agreements with global financial institutions for Oncor transaction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc

* Nextera Energy reaches agreements with global financial institutions for Oncor transaction

* Says secured access to a broad contingent of leading financial institutions to act as financial advisors

* Contingent of financial institutions is led by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch among others

* Nextera Energy Inc says Co to fund $9.5 billion, primarily for repayment of about all of Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company LLC debt

* Says expected that certain creditors will be paid primarily in cash with remainder in nextera energy common stock

* Says intends to repay in full efih first lien Debtor-In-Possession ("DIP") financing facility

* Intends to use combination of debt, convertible equity units and proceeds from asset sales to fund cash being provided to creditors

* Oncor transaction is not subject to any financing contingencies

* Says to repay dip financing facility using cash financed by a non-efh/oncor Nextera Energy affiliate upon closing

* As part of Energy Future Holdings' plan of reorganization, transaction would extinguish all efh,efih debt currently existing above Oncor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

