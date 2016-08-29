BRIEF-Park Sterling Corporation announces early termination of existing loss share agreements with FDIC

Aug 29 (Reuters) -

* Park sterling corporation announces early termination of existing loss share agreements with FDIC

* Says unit Park Sterling Bank entered into an agreement with FDIC

* Says entered into an agreement with FDIC on August 26, 2016 to terminate bank's existing loss share agreements with FDIC

* Park Sterling Bank made a net payment of $4.4 million to fdic as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

* Park Sterling Bank made a net payment of $4.4 million to fdic as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

* Park Sterling Corp says assets that were covered by loss share agreements at June 30, 2016, will be reclassified as non-covered at Sept 30, 2016