a year ago
BRIEF-Providence Service Corp & Frazier Healthcare Partners announce strategic partnership in Matrix Medical Network
August 29, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Providence Service Corp & Frazier Healthcare Partners announce strategic partnership in Matrix Medical Network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Providence Service Corp

* Providence Service Corporation and Frazier Healthcare Partners announce strategic partnership in Matrix Medical Network

* Transaction values matrix at $537.5 million

* Providence to receive gross cash proceeds of approximately $418 million

* Following closing of transaction, Co will retain a 40% equity interest in matrix,have representatives on Matrix's board

* Expects to recognize a pre-tax gain as a result of transaction in range of $125 million to $150 million in q4 of 2016

* Frazier will own a 60% equity interest in matrix medical network

* Cash proceeds to co include term loan underwritten by SunTrust Robinson humphrey, Frazier's subscription for 60% equity interest

* Intends to use a portion of cash proceeds to repay in full its term loan and swingline credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
