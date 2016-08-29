Aug 29 Corrections Corp Of America :
* CCA provides update on customer interactions in response to DoJ announcement
* Says "we also expect other government partners to further study their utilization of private prison sector"
* Says "we welcome additional interactions and assessments of our services" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
