Aug 29 Aleris Corp

* Aleris to be acquired by Zhongwang USA LLC

* Aggregate value of Aleris amounts to $2.33 billion, comprising $1.11 billion in cash for equity to be paid by Zhongwang USA, plus $1.22 billion in net debt

* Will retain its name and continue to serve its customers with no changes to current operations, contracts or commitments