BRIEF-Misonix president and chief executive officer to retire

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Misonix Inc

* Misonix president and chief executive officer to retire

* Says Michael A. Mcmanus, jr. Is resigning as a director and chairman of board of directors of Misonix

* Stavros Vizirgianakis, member of Misonix board of directors, will serve as misonix's interim chief executive officer

* Misonix and Vizirgianakis are in negotiations for Vizirgianakis to accept employment as Misonix's full-time chief executive officer

* Says Vizirgianakis to be appointed effective September 2, 2016