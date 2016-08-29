FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omnova Solutions-Refinancing of term loan facility & senior revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Omnova Solutions Inc

* Omnova Solutions reduces financing costs and extends maturity with refinancing of its long term debt

* Refinancing is expected to reduce company's interest expense by approximately $2.0 million per year at current interest rates.

* Says amendment to company's term loan facility provides for a new 7-year $350 million term loan facility

* Announced redemption of its 7.875% senior notes due 2018 on November 1, 2016

* Renewed its senior secured revolving credit facility, extending its termination date from December 2017 to August 2021

* Says borrowings under amended term loan credit facility will initially bear interest at 5.25 percent

* Adjusted amounts available for borrowing under credit facility to $90 million

* Refinancing of term loan facility and senior revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

