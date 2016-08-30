Aug 29 Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc
* Distinct infrastructure group reports record revenue for second quarter of 2016
* Q2 revenue rose 82.3 percent to c$15.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Eestor Corporation qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce, dollar dips on Fed hike doubts
SYDNEY, Aug 30 Asian shares bounced on Tuesday as doubts the Federal Reserve really would hike rates as soon as September undermined the dollar, while investors continued to count on more policy stimulus elsewhere in the world.
BRIEF-Biotelemetry gets CE mark approval of Holter analysis software
* Received ce mark approval of its holter analysis software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: