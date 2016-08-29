Aug 29 Canada Carbon Inc
* Canada Carbon provides update on timelines
* Says company is in process of finalizing its request to CPTAQ for release of Miller Project Lands from agricultural reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prism medical says court approval granted for deal with Handicare Group AB
* Court approval granted for acquisition of Prism Medical Ltd. by Handicare Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Colorado's anti-fracking measures fail to qualify for ballot
HOUSTON, Aug 29 Environmental groups have failed to gather enough signatures to put two measures on Colorado's ballot in November that aimed to curb fracking and oil and gas work, the state said on Monday.
BRIEF-Apple sends out invites for a Sept 7 event- CNBC
* Apple sends out invites for a Sept 7 event- CNBC Source text : http://cnb.cx/2byoMRU Further company coverage: