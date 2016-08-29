Aug 29 Communications Systems Inc :
* Communications Systems, Inc appoints Mark Fandrich as chief financial officer
* Fandrich succeeds Edwin C. Freeman as CEO
* Edwin C. Freeman has assumed position of treasurer and vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Amazon to open fulfillment center in Monee
* Amazon to open fulfillment center in Monee, continuing growth in Illinois Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mondelez International no longer pursuing combination with Hershey
* Mondelez International Inc says it has ended discussions with Hershey Company regarding a possible combination of two companies
BRIEF-IF Bancorp q4 earnings per share $0.29
* Announces results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2016