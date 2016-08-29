BRIEF-ScanSource Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

Aug 29 (Reuters) - ScanSource Inc :

* ScanSource reports fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 sales $877.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.68

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.49 to $0.57

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $875 million to $925 million

* Announced a new $120 million three-year authorization by its board of directors to repurchase shares of company's common stock.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $933.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $886.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: