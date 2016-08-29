FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Exa reports Q2 gaap loss per share $0.05
August 29, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exa reports Q2 gaap loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Exa Corp :

* Exa reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $17.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $18.8 million to $19.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $73.4 million to $75.8 million

* Sees Q3 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $0.9 million to $0.3 million

* Sees Q3 non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of a loss of $0.5 million to a profit $0.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $2.9 million to $2.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $1.5 million to $0.5 million

* FY2017 revenue view $74.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $19.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
