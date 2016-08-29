Aug 29 Deluxe Corp
* Appoints Ed Merritt interim chief financial officer
* Interim CFO appointment effective upon departure of Terry Peterson, who has resigned to take a similar position at a larger company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Amazon to open fulfillment center in Monee
* Amazon to open fulfillment center in Monee, continuing growth in Illinois Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mondelez International no longer pursuing combination with Hershey
* Mondelez International Inc says it has ended discussions with Hershey Company regarding a possible combination of two companies
BRIEF-IF Bancorp q4 earnings per share $0.29
* Announces results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2016