a year ago
BRIEF-Catalent Q4 earnings per share $0.46
#Market News
August 29, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Catalent Q4 earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.92 billion to $1.995 billion

* Q4 revenue $532.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $502.2 million

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted net income in range of $165 million to $190 million

* Expects FY 2017 capital expenditures in range of $125 million to $135 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

