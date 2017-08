Aug 29 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Staffing 360 Solutions announces financial results for fiscal year 2016

* Q4 revenue rose 37.8 percent to $44.4 million

* Qtrly net loss decreased to $2.8 million, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million in Q4 ended May 31, 2015