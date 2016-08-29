FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Standard Financial Corp, Allegheny Valley Bancorp announce merger of equals transaction for about $56.5 mln
August 29, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Standard Financial Corp, Allegheny Valley Bancorp announce merger of equals transaction for about $56.5 mln

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Standard Financial Corp :

* Standard Financial Corp and Allegheny Valley Bancorp, Inc announce merger of equals transaction

* Allegheny Valley Bancorp will merge into Standard Financial and Allegheny Valley Bank will merge into Standard Bank

* Based on closing price of standard financial on August 29, aggregate transaction value is about $56.5 million, or $53.85 per share

* Terms of merger agreement have been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both institutions

* Allegheny Valley shareholders to get 2.083 shares of Standard Financial common stock for each share of Allegheny Valley stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

