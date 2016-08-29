BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition for about $16.6 mln

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit :

* Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition and accretive financing for Calgary, Alberta property purchase

* Deal for $16.6 million

* Acquisition will be financed with a new $10.4 million seven-year mortgage bearing an interest rate of 3.04%

* Property also includes land available for future potential expansion of approximately 100,000 square feet

* Arranged accretive financing for acquisition of light industrial property in Calgary, Alberta