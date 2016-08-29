BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition for about $16.6 mln
Aug 29 Summit Industrial Income Reit :
* Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition and accretive financing for Calgary, Alberta property purchase
* Deal for $16.6 million
* Acquisition will be financed with a new $10.4 million seven-year mortgage bearing an interest rate of 3.04%
* Property also includes land available for future potential expansion of approximately 100,000 square feet
* Arranged accretive financing for acquisition of light industrial property in Calgary, Alberta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
