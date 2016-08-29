Aug 29 Galaxy Gaming Inc
* Announces the completion of a $10.5 million term loan which refinances existing long-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ritchie Bros Auctioneers to buy Ironplanet for about $758.5 mln
* Will acquire Ironplanet for approximately $758.5 million, subject to customary closing adjustments
BRIEF-Fred's Inc to appoint Michael Bloom as CEO
* Michael Bloom named CEO as Jerry Shore sets retirement date
Twin Butte Energy debenture holders reject proposed takeover deal
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 29 Twin Butte Energy Ltd debenture holders voted to reject a takeover bid by Hong Kong's privately held Reignwood Resources Holding Pte Ltd on Monday, throwing the cash-strapped Canadian oil and gas producer's financial future into uncertainty.