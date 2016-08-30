Aug 29 Tangelo Games Corp
* Tangelo reports 2016 second quarter financial results with strong mobile revenue growth
* Q2 revenue c$10.05 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.00
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
* Subsequent to quarter end, moved forward with initiative to realize operating efficiencies, reducing its workforce by 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
