Aug 29 Tangelo Games Corp
* Tangelo reports 2016 second quarter financial results with strong mobile revenue growth
* Q2 revenue c$10.05 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.00
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
* Subsequent to quarter end, moved forward with initiative to realize operating efficiencies, reducing its workforce by 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite gets $4 mln commitment
* Says entered into an equity financing agreement with global corporate finance llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-iSIGN Media announces delay in annual statements
* Isign media announces delay in the release of its annual financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Blumetric announces Q3 fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: