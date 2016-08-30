Aug 30 3M Co :
* Digital health startup Health2sync raises $3m series A to transform diabetes care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
Fridman's LetterOne invests in mobile challenger FreedomPop
FRANKFURT, Aug 30 FreedomPop, a U.S. startup challenging the mobile industry by offering free voice and data plans, has received a $50 million investment to fund international expansion from LetterOne, the investment vehicle owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.
UPDATE 3-EU demands Apple pay Ireland up to 13 bln euros in tax
* Tax deal saw U.S. tech giant pay 1 pct tax on profit or less
Scotiabank quarterly profit rises 6.1 pct
Aug 30 Bank of Nova Scotia reported a 6.1 percent rise in third-quarter earnings, driven by growth in both its domestic and international banking businesses.