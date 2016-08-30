FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks sees Q3 sales $102 mln-$106 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Christopher & Banks Corp

* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales fell 4.3 percent to $89.9 million

* Sees Q3 sales $102 million to $106 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Qtrly comparable sales decrease of 5.8%

* Sees Q3 total net sales of between $102 million and $106 million

* For 2016 fiscal year, company currently expects capital expenditures to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.0 million

* Sees Q3 gross margin to be 35% to 36%

* Q3 revenue view $107.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
