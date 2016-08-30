FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DSW Q2 adjusted EPS $0.35
August 30, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DSW Q2 adjusted EPS $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dsw Inc :

* Dsw Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 sales $659 million versus I/B/E/S view $658.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.32 to $1.42 including items

* Board of directors approves a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share

* Completed expense review and identified approximately $25 million of annualized savings resulting from organization realignment

* Qtrly comparable sales decrease 1.4%

* Approximately 30% of identified cost benefits, or $7 million, will be realized in 2016 and is included in company's full year guidance

* Inventories were $556 million at quarter end compared to $505 million at end of q2 last year

* Fy earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

