BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with Valeant Canada for Contrave
Aug 30 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with Valeant Canada for Contrave (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl extended release) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
