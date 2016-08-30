Aug 30 Biocept Inc :
* Biocept announces agreement with Teneovita Medical to market and distribute its Liquid Biopsy testing platform in Canada
* Preferred provider agreement with Teneovita Medical, a division of Teneovita Medical Innovations Inc.
BRIEF-Poet expects revenue in second half of FY to exceed $2 million
* Poet Technologies reports second quarter financial results and provides outlook for second half 2016
BRIEF-Gulf resources reports merger of Yuxin and Rongyuan
* Gulf resources announces the merger of Yuxin chemical and Rongyuan chemical
BRIEF-Ashland announces hiring Chief People & Communications Officer of Valvoline
* Ashland announces hiring of Sara Stensrud as Chief People and Communications Officer of Valvoline