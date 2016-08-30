BRIEF-Aspentech announces accelerated share repurchase program

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Aspen Technology Inc
* Aspentech announces accelerated share repurchase program
* Aspen Technology Inc says to repurchase $100 million of aspentech common stock
* Aspen Technology Inc says entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
* Under ASR agreement, co will pay $100 million to JPMorgan and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 1.75 million shares of co
* Under ASR agreement, co will pay $100 million to JPMorgan and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 1.75 million shares of co

* Aspen Technology Inc says final settlement of transactions under new ASR agreement is expected to take place in second fiscal quarter 2017