a year ago
BRIEF-Aspentech announces accelerated share repurchase program
August 30, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aspentech announces accelerated share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Aspen Technology Inc

* Aspentech announces accelerated share repurchase program

* Aspen Technology Inc says to repurchase $100 million of aspentech common stock

* Aspen Technology Inc says entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

* Under ASR agreement, co will pay $100 million to JPMorgan and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 1.75 million shares of co

* Aspen Technology Inc says final settlement of transactions under new ASR agreement is expected to take place in second fiscal quarter 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
