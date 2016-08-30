BRIEF-Santander Holdings provides update on form 10-Q filing

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Santander Holdings USA Inc.

* Provides Update On Form 10-Q filing

* Santander holdings USA, inc. Provides update on form 10-Q filing

* Will be delayed in filing of its quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2016 beyond August 22 extended filing date

* Reviewed all critical relationships, does not foresee a material interruption in or change to normal business activities

* Accounting matters relate only to non-cash items in financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: