a year ago
BRIEF-TCP Capital announces private offering of convertible senior notes
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TCP Capital announces private offering of convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tcp Capital Corp

* Tcp capital corp. Announces private offering of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Intends to offer $100 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2022

* Intends to privately offer, $100 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2022

* Notes will mature on march 1, 2022

* Expects to grant initial purchasers of notes option to purchase additional $15 million of notes to cover overallotments

* Intends to use net proceeds of this offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
