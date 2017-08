Aug 30 (Reuters) - Concurrent Computer Corp

* Concurrent reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $1.40

* Q4 revenue $17.4 million versus $13.8 million

* Concurrent computer corp says gross margin for q4 of fiscal 2016 was 63.4%, compared with 51.5% in q3 of fiscal 2016