a year ago
BRIEF-Matrix Service Q4 earnings per share $0.34
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Matrix Service Q4 earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Matrix Service Co

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.40

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.3 billion to $1.45 billion

* Q4 revenue $359.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.4 million

* Matrix says backlog at June 30, 2016 totaled $868.7 million compared to backlog of $1.421 billion at June 30, 2015

* Matrix Service Co says project awards in three months and for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016 totaled $195.8 million and $793.6 million, respectively

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
