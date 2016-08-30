BRIEF-AeroVironment Q1 loss per share $0.51

Aug 30 (Reuters) - AeroVironment Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $36.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of July 30, 2016, funded backlog was $74.7 million compared to $65.8 million as of April 30, 2016.

* For fiscal 2017, company remains committed to generating revenue of between $260 million and $280 million

* Sees 2017 earnings per fully diluted share of between $0.20 and $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: