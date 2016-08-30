FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Caleres q2 earnings per share $0.46 including items
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caleres q2 earnings per share $0.46 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Caleres Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46 including items

* Q2 sales $622.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $638.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per diluted share $2.00 to $2.10

* Sees FY 2016 consolidated net sales $2.57 billion to $2.6 billion

* Sees FY 2016 famous footwear same-store-sales flat to up low-single digits

* Sees FY 2016 brand portfolio sales flat to down low-single digits

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures about $70 million

* Sees FY 2016 gross margin up 25 to 35 bps

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.1 percent in the famous footwear segment

* Maintaining FY'16 EPS guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.