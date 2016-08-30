BRIEF-Caleres q2 earnings per share $0.46 including items

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Caleres Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46 including items
* Q2 sales $622.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $638.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per diluted share $2.00 to $2.10
* Sees FY 2016 consolidated net sales $2.57 billion to $2.6 billion
* Sees FY 2016 famous footwear same-store-sales flat to up low-single digits
* Sees FY 2016 brand portfolio sales flat to down low-single digits
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures about $70 million
* Sees FY 2016 gross margin up 25 to 35 bps
* Q2 same store sales fell 1.1 percent in the famous footwear segment
* Q2 same store sales fell 1.1 percent in the famous footwear segment
* Maintaining FY'16 EPS guidance