Aug 30 Culp Inc
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 sales $80.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Projection for Q2 of fiscal 2017 is for overall sales to be flat to slightly higher as compared with same period last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $78.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
