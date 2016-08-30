FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NCI Building Systems reports Q3 earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - NCI Building Systems Inc

* NCI Building Systems reports strong third fiscal quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 sales $462.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $456.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect that fiscal 2016 Q4 results to be broadly in-line with this year's fiscal Q3

* Continues to expect 2016 to be a better year than 2015 in terms of revenues, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

