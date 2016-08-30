FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-H&R Block announces fiscal 2017 Q1 results
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-H&R Block announces fiscal 2017 Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - H & R Block Inc

* h&r block announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $125.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $132.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* H & r block inc says q1 revenues and net loss were impacted by divestiture of h&r block bank and changes to capital structure in fiscal 2016

* H & r block inc says "we are on target to execute our cost reduction plans"

* H & r block inc says "while expenses are down slightly this quarter, majority of our planned reductions will occur after q1"

* H & r block inc qtrly services revenues $112.4 million versus $118.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
