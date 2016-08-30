Aug 30 Medicines Co
* The medicines company provides update on Dyslipidemia programs
* For mdco-216, interim analysis of first 40 randomized patients completing treatment in milano-pilot study of mdco-216 has been reviewed by IDM committee
* Patient data to company in summary form and recommended that milano-pilot study continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Globalstar and Carmanah sign strategic agreement
* Globalstar and Carmanah sign strategic agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-FEI shareholders approve acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific
* Fei shareholders approve acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific
BRIEF-H&R Block announces fiscal 2017 Q1 results
* Q1 revenue $125.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $132.9 million