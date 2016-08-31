Aug 30 Mimedx Group
* Mimedx provides update on key clinical trials
* Plantar fasciitis ind study receives fda approval for protocol amendment reducing follow-up requirements by one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Gap reports fire at Fishkill distribution center, no injuries
Aug 30 Retailer Gap Inc said on Tuesday that its distribution center in Fishkill, New York, had been hit by a serious fire.
UPDATE 1-Study finds flaws in criticism of St. Jude cyber security
(Adds comment from Muddy Waters) By Ransdell Pierson Aug 30 University of Michigan researchers on Tuesday said their own experiments undermine recent allegations of security flaws in St. Jude Medical Inc's pacemakers and other implantable medical devices. Shares of St. Jude fell 5 percent on Thursday after short-selling firm Muddy Waters and its business partner, cyber security company MedSec Holdings Inc, alleged finding significant security bugs in the company's Merl
Joe Sutter, father of the 747, passes away at 95
Aug 30 Joe Sutter, known for leading Boeing Co's engineering team for the iconic 747 jumbo jet in the mid-1960s, died on Tuesday at the age of 95.