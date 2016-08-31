Aug 30 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty reports financial results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2016
* Tonnage mined during Q2 of 2016 was only 3,860 tonnes, a decrease of 15,723 tonnes compared to previous quarter
* Ongoing labour situation at Zaruma mine impacted production for Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
