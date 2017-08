Aug 30 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd :

* Teck announces acquisition of securities of jet gold

* Acquired 8,333,333 common shares, of Jet Corp and a $389,117 principal amount convertible debenture of Jet Gold Corp

* Jet gold issued securities in satisfaction of $889,117 of indebtedness owing to a Teck subsidiary