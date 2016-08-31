FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Zaio Corporation provides update on court proceeding
August 31, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zaio Corporation provides update on court proceeding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zaio Corp

* Zaio Corporation provides update on court proceeding, arranges standby facility, new debt facility, conversion and issuer bid for convertible debentures and announces shareholder conference call

* Zaio has arranged a standby facility to payout any outstanding convertible debentures at a maturity on May 9, 2017

* Standby facility is for amount of up to $5 million by way of either direct funding by stableview asset management or co-investment

* Says also arranged a debt facility of up to $4 million lead by stableview asset management for general working capital

* Stableview has also agreed to convert January 2016 facility into common shares of company, subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

