a year ago
BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Q3 adjusted EPS C$1.37
August 31, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Q3 adjusted EPS C$1.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada :

* Laurentian Bank reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share C$1.34

* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to C$229.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 7.9% as at july 31, 2016, compared with 7.9% as at april 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue view C$229.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly common equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 7.9% as at July 31, 2016, compared with 7.9% as at April 30, 2016

* Entered into a new outsourcing agreement with IBM Canada to manage infrastructure and storage operations

* Net interest income increased by $0.8 million or 1% to $148.0 million for q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

