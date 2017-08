Aug 31 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive PLC

* Delphi Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

* Delphi Automotive Plc Says Priced Eur 500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount Of Its 1.600% Senior Notes Due 2028

* Notes Will Be Issued At A Price Of 99.881% Of Their Principal Amount