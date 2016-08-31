BRIEF-Oxford Q2 adj EPS $1.48 from cont ops

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oxford Announces Second Quarter Results With Double

* Digit top and bottom line growth

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.48 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.44 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $283 million versus i/b/e/s view $274.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $3.65 to $3.80

* Oxford industries inc says expects q3 net sales in a range from $220 million to $230 million

* For full year, company has affirmed its guidance of net sales in $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion range

* Affirmed fy adjusted earnings per share guidance of $3.65 to $3.80

* For q3, expects loss per share in range of $0.12 to $0.02 and adjusted eps in range from loss per share of $0.05 to earnings per share of $0.05

* Approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable on october 28, 2016

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are expected to be approximately $55 million

* Increased fy earnings per share guidance on a gaap basis to a range of $3.43 to $3.58