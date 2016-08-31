FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Oxford Q2 adj EPS $1.48 from cont ops
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oxford Q2 adj EPS $1.48 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oxford Announces Second Quarter Results With Double

* Digit top and bottom line growth

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.48 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.44 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $283 million versus i/b/e/s view $274.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $3.65 to $3.80

* Oxford industries inc says expects q3 net sales in a range from $220 million to $230 million

* For full year, company has affirmed its guidance of net sales in $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion range

* Affirmed fy adjusted earnings per share guidance of $3.65 to $3.80

* For q3, expects loss per share in range of $0.12 to $0.02 and adjusted eps in range from loss per share of $0.05 to earnings per share of $0.05

* Approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable on october 28, 2016

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are expected to be approximately $55 million

* Increased fy earnings per share guidance on a gaap basis to a range of $3.43 to $3.58 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.