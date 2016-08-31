FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Salesforce Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc

* Salesforce announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Sees q3 2017 revenue about $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion

* Q2 revenue $2.04 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.02 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Initiates q3 revenue guidance of $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion

* Raises full year revenue guidance to $8.275 billion to $8.325 billion

* Over-Year, 27% in constant currency

* Says Q2 Unbilled Deferred Revenue Of Approximately $8.0 Bln, Up 29% Year Over-Year

* Sees fy gaap diluted earnings per share is projected to be $0.27 to $0.29

* Sees fy non-gaap diluted earnings per share is projected to be $0.93 to $0.95

* Sees q3 gaap loss per share is projected to be $0.04 to $0.05

* Sees q3 non-gaap diluted earnings per share is projected to be $0.20 to $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $8.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

