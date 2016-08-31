BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Q2 earnings per share $0.21

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 sales $211.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $207.6 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 3.5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY total net sales of $880 million to $885 million

* Sees FY comparable store sales growth of 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent

* Sees FY net income per diluted share of $0.87 to $0.89

* Sees FY adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.88 to $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: