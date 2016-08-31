FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMD announces multi-year amendment to the wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries
August 31, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AMD announces multi-year amendment to the wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* AMD announces multi-year amendment to the wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries

* Says establishes a framework for technology collaboration between AMD and GF at 7nm technology node

* Agreement sets annual wafer purchase targets from 2016 through end of 2020, fixed wafer prices for 2016, and framework for yearly wafer pricing

* In partial consideration for rights, amd will make $100 million cash payment to GF, paid in installments beginning in Q4 2016 through Q3 2017

* Will make quarterly payments to GF beginning in 2017 based on volume of certain wafers purchased from another wafer foundry

* Grant to West Coast Hitech L.P., a warrant to purchase 75 million shares of amd common stock at a purchase price of $5.98 per share

* Expects to record a one-time accounting charge in Q3 of 2016 of about $335 million comprised of $100 million payment and $235 million value of warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

