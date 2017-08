Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ceb Inc

* Ceb announces leadership transition

* Tom monahan has notified board of his intention to step down as chairman and chief executive officer

* Board has retained heidrick & struggles to help identify successor

* Monahan will maintain his current responsibilities until a new ceo is announced

* Daniel leemon, lead independent director, is managing search process on behalf of board