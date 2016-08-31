Aug 31 iMetal Resources Inc
* Drills jumbo graphite flakes at carheil (quebec) and expands its property from 22 km2 to 130 km2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Semtech Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Rollins acquires Scientific Pest Management in Australia
* Company will continue to operate as Scientific Pest Management
BRIEF-Eyegate says selling stockholders may offer up to 871,000 shares of co's common stock
* Says selling stockholders may offer up to 871,000 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2c1ebmt) Further company coverage: