Aug 31 Semtech Corp

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 sales $135.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34 to $0.38

* Sees Q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.49 to $0.53

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $134 million to $142 million

* Sees Q3 capital expenditures to be about $10.0 million

* Q3 net sales are expected to be in range of $134 million to $142 million