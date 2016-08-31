Aug 31 Semtech Corp
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 sales $135.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34 to $0.38
* Sees Q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.49 to $0.53
* Sees Q3 2017 sales $134 million to $142 million
* Sees Q3 capital expenditures to be about $10.0 million
